Sun Life launches eSun Pro to boost healthcare transparency

Sun Life Hong Kong has announced a partnership with three of the city’s leading private hospitals to launch a medical concierge service aimed at improving transparency and coordination in patient care.

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The initiative, called “eSun Pro,” is supported by CUHK Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hong Kong and HKSH Medical Group, and will provide patients with pre-treatment planning, resource matching and administrative assistance.

The service is designed to help individuals better understand treatment options, anticipated costs and insurance coverage before care begins, with the goal of reducing uncertainty and easing financial planning.

The program places emphasis on three stages of the patient journey – consultation, treatment and recovery – while offering cross-institutional support to streamline appointments and paperwork.

CUHK Medical Centre, a non-profit teaching hospital, highlighted its mission to bridge gaps between public and private healthcare by offering transparent package fees.

Gleneagles Hong Kong, affiliated with the University of Hong Kong, underscored its role in clinical research and medical education, while HKSH Medical Group pointed to its focus on advanced technologies and fee transparency.

Sun Life executives said the collaboration reflects a shift toward planning care before treatment rather than focusing only on insurance claims afterward.

Hospital leaders echoed the importance of transparency and patient-centered care, noting that clearer information can help patients make decisions with confidence.

The initiative also seeks to address broader concerns about healthcare sustainability in Hong Kong, where rising costs and demand have placed pressure on both public and private systems.

The service will provide patients with access to second medical opinions, specialist referrals and budget assessments, while reducing the need for large upfront payments.

By combining insurance expertise with hospital networks, the partners aim to create a more connected healthcare ecosystem.