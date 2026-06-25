Infant undergoes spinal tap after fever: Doctor explains why it's a critical procedure for meningitis diagnosis

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24-06-2026 12:00 HKT
by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
The "Save Lily" case involving parents Mr. Tsang and Ms. Kwan on child abuse charges has drawn significant public attention in Hong Kong. Their second son, Danny, has been under the care of the Social Welfare Department since the beginning of this month. On Sunday night (June 21), Danny was taken to Eastern Hospital for a lumbar puncture (commonly known as a "spinal tap") due to fever and an emergency condition. His parents, Tsang and Kwan, rushed to the hospital upon notification. Tsang expressed great concern, stating they received a call around 10 PM that night informing them Danny needed spinal surgery. Is a "spinal tap" actually a fairly common procedure?
Kwan indicated that Danny was found to have a fever around 3 PM that afternoon at his care facility. Staff took him to Ruttonjee Hospital, and he was later transferred to Eastern Hospital. Tsang revealed that Danny had previously been seen by a family doctor and at Caritas Medical Centre, with no abnormalities found in initial checks. The sudden fever and need for a lumbar puncture took them by surprise. They hoped to hear directly from the doctors about the situation and see their son.
It is noted that for newborns and young infants (especially under 3 months old), if they develop a fever, lethargy, or poor feeding, their immature immune systems make them highly susceptible to complications like meningitis.
According to Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, a lumbar puncture is a procedure where a thin needle is inserted between the vertebrae into the space around the spinal cord in the lower back to collect a small amount of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) for testing. This procedure is primarily used for:
According to the Hospital Authority, no blood test or imaging scan can replace a lumbar puncture for confirming meningitis. It is the safest and most reliable method for diagnosis. As meningitis can be fatal or cause severe consequences, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial. The collected CSF is sent to a lab for biochemical and microscopic examination. Preliminary results can be available within hours, while further bacterial and viral cultures take longer.
During a lumbar puncture, infants and children are positioned on their side with knees bent toward the abdomen and head tucked toward the chest (a "fetal" position). Sedatives or local anesthesia may be given if needed. After sterilization, the doctor inserts the needle to collect CSF samples, then removes the needle and applies a sterile dressing.
Common Risks:
Post-Procedure Care:
The Department of Health states that meningococcal infection is mainly spread via respiratory droplets or direct contact with respiratory secretions. The incubation period is 2 to 10 days, typically 3 to 4 days.
Common Symptoms:
Prevention Measures:
Sources: Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, Department of Health (Hong Kong)