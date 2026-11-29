A family photo showing the fiancée of Football Association of Hong Kong, China chairman Eric Fok Kai-shan holding hands with his mother, former Miss Hong Kong winner Loletta Chu Ling-ling, has set tongues wagging ahead of the society scion's rumored wedding next month.

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The photo came after the 2026 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony at Government House on Saturday, where the Fok was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star.

The award brings the family's total to five honorees across three generations, with seven medals in all.

They include his late grandfather Henry Fok Ying-tung, who received the Grand Bauhinia Medal; his father Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, who holds both the Gold Bauhinia Star and the Grand Bauhinia Medal; his uncle Ian Fok Chun-wan, who received the Silver Bauhinia Star; and his brother Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, who was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star last year.

In recognition of his contributions to sports and community service, Eric Fok received the honor from Chief Executive John Lee, surrounded by supportive family members.

Among them was his father, Timothy Fok, who said at the ceremony that he hoped the award would encourage Eric to continue working hard.



Rare public photo with actress Narána



Eric Fok also took to social media yesterday to thank his supporters, saying he was deeply honored to receive the Bronze Bauhinia Star from the Hong Kong government.

“My heartfelt gratitude to my family, friends, and colleagues for their unwavering support and trust along the way. I will continue to dedicate myself to serving our society and working closely together with the community,” he wrote.

Among the snapshots shared in the post, a rare family photo showing Russian actress Narána Erdynéyeva warmly holding hands with Fok’s mother, Loletta Chu, has captured widespread online attention.

As the city’s most talked-about society family, Fok's relationship has drawn steady attention, with reports earlier suggesting a November wedding in Hainan and a banquet at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong on December 12 for friends and family.

Narána, who has both Russian and Mongolian roots, rose to fame in 2016 as the female lead in Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou's "Love Confession" music video and is known for playing the fox demon Su Daji in "Creation of the Gods I."

According to reports, Fok and Narána first met through a modelling agency in 2015 before reconnecting in 2023 after her rise to fame. The couple has dated quietly since 2024, occasionally spotted travelling together and attending family gatherings.

Recent online rumors of a pregnancy ahead of the wedding were also dispelled after the actress’s studio shared fitness photos showing her fit figure.