Louis Koo, Jessica Hsuan spark online frenzy over long-awaited on-screen reunion for romantic duet

Veteran Hong Kong screen stars Louis Koo Tin-lok and Jessica Hester Hsuan have set the internet ablaze after reuniting for a new romantic duet single and accompanying music video Beyond Time and Space, reigniting decades-old nostalgia among fans of their iconic on-screen pairing.

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Released on Sunday (Apr 26), the production blends ancient-era storytelling with a modern-day emotional reunion, centering on a cross-time love story shaped by fate and separation.

In the storyline, the characters are torn apart by war and time before reuniting in the present day in an emotionally charged climax.

The MV quickly went viral after release, with social media flooded with reactions from long-time fans celebrating the long-awaited collaboration. The emotional climax comes when Koo and Hsuan reunite on screen, with surging emotions culminating in a passionate on-screen kiss.

Many described the project as a “full-circle CP moment,” while others said it brought back memories of the duo’s earlier screen partnership.

Behind the scenes, Hsuan revealed in a livestream that the kiss scene was filmed in a busy hotel lobby, adding an unusual contrast between production and real-life surroundings. Koo admitted he felt slightly awkward due to the public setting, though both praised the professionalism of the production team.

Hsuan also joked that Koo helped ease the atmosphere on set with playful behavior before filming, including light-hearted gestures that broke the tension.

Koo added that he became deeply immersed in the narrative, saying the emotional weight of the story moved him during production. Hsuan echoed that sentiment, describing the collaboration as meaningful given their long history and years of limited contact.

The pair, who first captivated audiences in the classic drama A Step into the Past, have known each other for more than 30 years and worked closely together early in their careers. Their collaboration in the recent film Back to the Past has led to a renewed on-screen partnership.

This latest project alongside Raymond Lam Fung further extends their three-decade-long on-screen chemistry.