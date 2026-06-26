Nicholas Tse and Faye Wong spotted together at Xi'an airport

Nicholas Tse Ting-fung and Faye Wong, one of showbiz's most talked-about couples, sparked a buzz online after making a rare public appearance together at Xi'an Xianyang International Airport on Wednesday (Jun 24).

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The celebrity couple, who rekindled their relationship in 2014 and have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, were spotted arriving in Xi'an ahead of Tse's upcoming concert in the city.

Photos circulating on social media showed Tse wearing sunglasses and a sports jacket, while Wong kept a low profile in a pink face mask and casual attire. Despite her understated appearance, fans praised the singer's signature style and presence.

According to online reports, Tse had travelled to Beijing to meet Wong before the pair flew to Xi'an together. They were seen walking side by side through the airport, with some netizens claiming the couple appeared affectionate throughout the journey.

The sighting has fueled speculation that Wong may attend or even make a surprise appearance at Tse's "Evolution Nic Live" concerts in Xi'an on Jun 27 and 28.

Fans quickly took to social media to express excitement, with many hoping the pair could share the stage for a rare performance together. Some even began suggesting songs they would like the couple to perform, including classics associated with both stars.