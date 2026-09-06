Aaron Kwok gearing up for Kai Tak concert, opens up on daughters and parenting chats with Andy Lau

Cantopop icon Aaron Kwok Fu-shing said he is busy preparing for his year-end concert at Kai Tak Sports Park, while also opening up about his daughters and his friendship with fellow stars Andy Lau Tak-wah and Jacky Cheung Hok-yau.

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Kwok made the comments on Sunday (Sep 6) after performing at the opening day of the new horse-racing season, where he sang Strong and the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s annual theme song Go Go Go.

Speaking to reporters after the show, Kwok said he was happy to perform Go Go Go publicly for the first time. He said the choreography was challenging as it had to incorporate horse-racing elements while maintaining a clean and polished style.

Kwok also shared that his daughters, Chantelle and Charlotte, enjoy dancing, horse riding and swimming. He recently travelled to Singapore with his family and spent much of the holiday swimming with them.

The girls also enjoy visiting the racecourse and have seen their father’s horse. Kwok said they sometimes ask when they can visit again, although he joked that becoming jockeys would be a little difficult.

His daughters have also watched the music video for Go Go Go and danced along to it. Kwok said they previously taught themselves his “shark dance,” with one of them even challenging him to a dance-off.

Kwok confirmed that his daughters attend Victoria Shanghai Academy, where Andy Lau’s daughter also studies. He said he preferred not to discuss their education too publicly as he wanted them to have a quiet learning environment.

“There are only a few international schools in Hong Kong,” Kwok said, adding that some of his friends’ children also attend the school.

He said the school gives children more freedom in their development and learning without putting too much academic pressure on them.

“I don’t want them to only focus on studying and end up becoming very short-sighted. It’s better for them to have more freedom and be happy,” he said.

Kwok added that Lau’s daughter is in a higher grade and revealed that he occasionally runs into Lau and Cheung.

“I sometimes see Andy and Jacky. We just talk about our experiences raising our children,” he said.

Kwok also praised his wife Moka Fang for becoming more comfortable with public appearances and media interviews. He said Fang was not a performer and needed time to adjust to being in front of the camera.

“I can’t teach her. She has to learn gradually on her own,” he said, adding that she was now less nervous than before.

As for his Kai Tak concert, Kwok said preparations were in full swing. While the number of shows has yet to be confirmed, he said there would be a countdown show and expected it to be lively.

Kwok added that he would not film a new movie this year as he is currently busy with concert tours in Malaysia and mainland China.