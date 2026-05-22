Aaron Kwok’s racehorse Dancing Code dies after failed treatment

Aaron Kwok Fu-shing’s prized racehorse Dancing Code has died after treatment for its injuries proved unsuccessful, dealing another blow to the Hong Kong star days after he accompanied his wife Moka Fang to her grandfather’s funeral in Anhui province.

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The seven-year-old horse was recently removed from the registration list of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, indicating it had died following failed treatment.

Owned by Aaron Kwok, Dancing Code won four races during its career and earned more than HK$12.4 million in prize money.

Local racing reports said the horse was diagnosed with a left hind fetlock injury at the HKJC’s Conghua training center on May 15. It had reportedly been undergoing rehabilitation after a series of health issues, including head and rib injuries earlier this year.

Dancing Code had not raced since finishing 12th in a Class 2 event over 1,400 meters at Sha Tin in January.

Kwok, who became a racehorse owner in 2011, is known for his passion for horse racing and owns several horses under his “Dancing” stable series.

Earlier this year, he filmed a commercial with Dancing Code and described the experience as meaningful, praising the horse for remaining calm and well-behaved during filming.

The singer previously mourned another horse, Dancing Fighter, in 2021 after it died following injury complications.