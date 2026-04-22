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GOSSIP

Retro or romantic? 288-yuan anniversary gift for Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang stirs online reactions

GOSSIP
51 mins ago
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Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok Fu-shing and his wife Moka Fang Yuan recently marked their ninth wedding anniversary, sharing affectionate photos on social media that drew an outpouring of congratulations from fans.

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However, the couple’s anniversary gift has become a talking point online.

In photos posted by the pair, two customized crystal ornaments featuring their wedding photo and the phrase “growing old together” were seen. The items were also said to include lighting and Bluetooth audio functionality.

A mainland Chinese vendor later claimed online to be the maker of the items, revealing their retail prices. The heart-shaped version was priced at 288 yuan, while the square version cost 388 yuan, with the total after discounts amounting to around 600 yuan.

The disclosure triggered mixed reactions among netizens. Some questioned the price point in light of Kwok’s celebrity status, with a few describing the design as “retro” or reminiscent of the 1990s.

Others, however, defended the gift, saying it was thoughtful and meaningful despite its relatively modest cost, noting that personalized items often carry greater sentimental value.

Aaron KwokMoka Fang

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