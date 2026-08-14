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ENTERTAINMENT

Aaron Kwok films HKJC theme song MV for 18 hours in heat

ENTERTAINMENT
3 hours ago
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Hong Kong singer Aaron Kwok Fu-shing has released behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of his latest music video, Go Go Go, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s annual theme song, revealing an 18-hour shoot in sweltering weather.

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More than 100 people, including dancers, grooms and production crew, were involved in the shoot, which took place across the racecourse, stables, gates and grass areas.

The production team had to work carefully around the horses and protect the racecourse grounds, while the stable area was temporarily converted into a dance space.

Kwok said the team filmed for 18 hours from daylight into the night, with everyone remaining focused despite the heat.

He also thanked the stable staff and grooms for helping keep the horses calm and making the shoot run smoothly.

The singer said filming in the stable presented challenges because of the limited space and the need to avoid disturbing resting horses. Shooting on the grass was also restricted to protect the turf.

The music video features choreography by Mike Song, co-founder of international dance group Kinjaz, who travelled to Hong Kong to work with Kwok.

Song praised Kwok as a performer with exceptional stage presence, saying his ability to command the stage came from both natural talent and decades of experience.

The video was directed by Dee Lam, who previously worked with Kwok on Exit.

Go Go Go was released earlier this week, with Kwok describing the electronic dance track as rhythmic and catchy.

Aaron Kwok

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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