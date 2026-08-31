Miss Hong Kong 2026 winner Bernice Yuen welcomed home by friends after midnight

Miss Hong Kong 2026 winner Bernice Yuen returned to her home in Tuen Mun at around 1am Monday after completing her post-pageant duties at TVB City in Tseung Kwan O.

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Nearly 20 friends and colleagues were waiting with cheering props to welcome her home. Yuen hugged them one by one and said she was touched by their support.

She said her friends had watched the pageant together in a party room before heading to her home to wait for her return.

Describing their support as a strong backing, Yuen joked that she would treat them to a meal.

Her friends had also been helping her canvass for votes throughout the competition.

“They helped me canvass for votes every day and leave comments on social media. One of my friends was even blocked by TVB’s social media platform,” she said.

Yuen also thanked her parents for supporting her throughout her life, saying she had not expected them to become so emotional when she was crowned.

“I know I said sorry to them during my speech, but now I also want to say thank you,” she said.

Yuen said her parents were usually reserved, and she only learned later that her mother had cried while listening to her top-four speech.

After the competition, Yuen said she wanted to reward herself with hotpot.

Her parents later arrived, with her father expressing his happiness at his daughter’s victory. Her mother said she would prepare food for Yuen, adding that hotpot was her daughter’s favorite.

Read more: Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up