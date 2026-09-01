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GOSSIP

Lipstick scare, sleepy faces and tears mark celebrities’ back-to-school day

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

As children across Hong Kong headed back to classrooms, celebrity parents also marked the start of the new school year with a mix of excitement, sleepy faces and emotional goodbyes.

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Among them was actor Sam Lee Chan-sam, whose younger daughter Sucy drew concern from her teacher after arriving at school with red marks on her face and arms.

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The marks, however, turned out to be lipstick after the youngster had been playing with her mother’s makeup. Lee’s wife later shared her exchange with the teacher on Instagram, making light of the misunderstanding and the scrutiny parents can face over their children.

Actress Eva Lai Yin-shan also joined the back-to-school crowd, accompanying her daughter Wynce Lau and two-year-old granddaughter Eleana on the youngster’s first day of school.

Photos shared online showed Lai smiling outside the school while Eleana appeared considerably less enthusiastic, with social media users joking that the toddler already looked tired before classes had even begun.

The photos appeared to show Eleana beginning her school life at Manhabit International Nursery & Kindergarten in Kowloon Tong - a private school known for sending graduates to Po Leung Kuk Choi Kai Yau School and Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School.

For singer Shiga Lin Sze-nga and actor Carlos Chan Ka-lok, the occasion was more emotional as their daughter Camila started pre-nursery.

Chan reflected on social media that the first day of school, a milestone he had not thought about for two decades, would now become part of his life again for perhaps another 20 years.

Photos showed Camila clinging to her father before entering the classroom, leaving Chan wondering how much longer his daughter would remain so attached to him.

Other celebrity parents sharing their children’s back-to-school moments included actress Kathy Yuen and dancer Maverick Mak Chau-shing, singer Albert Chau, former Cookies member Elaine Ho and magician Louis Yan Chak-kuen.

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Some of their children appeared to still be adjusting after the long summer break, with sleepy expressions featuring prominently in the family photos.

Television host Patrick Lam Po-loy and his wife Kimmy Kwan Yuen-shan, as well as singer Adason Lo and actress Ava Liu Yu-kiu, meanwhile marked another milestone as their children began Primary One earlier this week.

Young actors Hayden Sun Wing-hin, known for his role in “Kids’ Lives Matter,” and Kason So Tin-lok, who appeared in “Themis,” have also returned to school for the new academic year.

back-to-school

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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