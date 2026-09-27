Rare couple moments brush aside Pamela Peck's dementia rumors

Speculation over Pamela Peck Wan-kam's health appeared to be put to rest after her husband, former lawmaker Paul Tse Wai-chun, shared their moments from a studio shoot for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

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The post was Tse's first Facebook update in more than half a year after stepping down from the Legislative Council.

Long the subject of public attention over the couple's 15-year age gap, Peck has faced years of speculation about her health, with reports claiming she was showing signs of dementia and could no longer care for herself.

Yet, a rare glimpse into the couple's life shared by Tse last Friday painted a different picture, as he wished citizens a happy Mid-Autumn Festival after a long absence from public view.

The behind-the-scenes video captures the 82-year-old in lively spirits, sporting short golden-brown hair, with Tse staying close to coordinate her looks like a stylist.

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In a sweet moment, Peck leans in and kisses Tse on the cheek, while he playfully pokes her face.

The affectionate exchange soon drew supporting messages, with commenters praising Tse for taking good care of Peck and remarking on her beauty.



A relationship spans nearly 40 years



Peck, known for her sharp wit and outspoken style, was a prominent radio host and socialite.

Together since meeting on a radio program in 1989, the couple married in Las Vegas in 1997, defying public scrutiny over their age gap.

In fact, Tse has previously addressed Peck's health, saying her indicators were normal and that she was only experiencing some memory decline. He added that he would spend as much time as possible with her.

Beyond their long relationship, the couple have reportedly invested wisely over the years, with a combined property and asset portfolio estimated at hundreds of millions of Hong Kong dollars.