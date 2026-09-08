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GOSSIP

Peter Mui slammed over lavish funeral plan for Anita Mui's mother

GOSSIP
31 mins ago
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With a proposal for a "grand funeral" for his late mother, Peter Mui Kai-ming, brother of the late Canto-pop diva Anita Mui, has put himself under fire amid accusations of cashing in on the family’s name. 

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The backlash erupted following a chaotic press conference in Causeway Bay on Monday, where Mui outlined proposed arrangements following his 102-year-old mother’s death on August 30.

During the briefing, Mui voiced vehement opposition to cremating his mother's remains, claiming she had a lifelong fear of fire and revealing that he has instructed lawyers to seek a court injunction to halt any cremation proceedings.

He announced plans to hire premier funeral directors and 60 Buddhist monks to chant prayers for a traditional burial at Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery, projecting the total cost at approximately HK$1.5 million.

When pressed on how he intended to finance the lavish service, Mui responded vaguely, claiming that “money will fall from somewhere,” before hinting that he would expose undisclosed details regarding Anita Mui’s estate and trust fund once the funeral concluded.

As for his mother's previous newspaper announcement cutting ties with him, he dismissed it, arguing he is a 100 percent devoted son. 

His remarks triggered an immediate storm on social media, with netizens fiercely deriding him as a "textbook freeloader" and pleading with him to finally let his late sister and mother rest in peace.

Commentators also ridiculed his claim that he saw his mother’s mouth move in the mortuary—which he interpreted as a sign that she was cold—pointing out that post-mortem muscle relaxation is standard biological reality rather than supernatural communication.

The controversy intensified after restaurant staff revealed that Mui had booked three dim sum tables priced at HK$1,080 each for the press conference.

After reporters declined to stay for lunch, Mui reportedly paid for only one table and walked out on the remaining two, leaving a disputed HK$2,160 bill.

The unpaid tab sparked widespread online mockery, with critics questioning how someone unable to settle a basic restaurant bill could legitimately fund a HK$1.5 million funeral, dismissing the entire press conference as an attention-seeking stunt to exploit his family's legacy.

Anita MuiPeter Mui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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