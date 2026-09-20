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GOSSIP

Lin Min-chen turns heads with energetic dance video on Tokyo streets

GOSSIP
19 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

Malaysian-born actress and singer Lin Min-chen has caught attention online after sharing a short dance video filmed on the streets of Tokyo, where she is currently taking part in a study program.

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The 36-year-old posted a six-second clip on social media showing herself dancing to BAD by South Korean boy band ATEEZ.

Dressed in a fitted light-grey camisole and shorts, Lin enthusiastically performed the song's viral choreography, with fans quick to comment on her look and dance moves.

The video was filmed as part of a class assignment during her study trip.

Lin previously revealed that she and her classmates were challenged to find a designated location and buy traditional Japanese daifuku without using their phones or maps. They also had to communicate with local residents entirely in Japanese while asking for directions.

Despite the language barrier, Lin completed the task with help from her classmates and by approaching strangers for directions.

The latest clip also reminded fans of another street dance video Lin shared on her birthday in June, when she danced in a fitted white top.

That video drew attention from MIRROR member Edan Lui Cheuk-on, who has been linked romantically with Lin, after he appeared to like the post.

The pair have been linked since 2024, when they were spotted walking together at a night market in Taiwan. Lui later confirmed he was the man pictured with Lin, explaining that he had put his arm around her because it was raining.

Lin was also spotted at Lui's solo concert in 2025, where she reportedly sat with his family while keeping a low profile.

Her latest Tokyo adventure has once again sparked discussion among fans, who praised her for combining her Japanese studies with her energetic social media updates.

Lin Min-chen

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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