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GOSSIP

Billionaire brothers Thomas and Joseph Lau make rare public appearance together

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong billionaire brothers Thomas Lau Luen-hung and Joseph Lau Luen-hung have made a rare appearance together in a group photo shared on Instagram.

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The brothers, both prominent figures in Hong Kong's business sector, are commonly known as “Big Lau” and “Little Lau” respectively due to their similar Cantonese names.

The photo was posted by eyewear brand founder Jeffery Yau following a gathering. Thomas Lau, 73, was seen seated in the center of the group, smiling at the camera, while his younger brother Joseph Lau, 72, stood on the left.

The brothers are rarely seen together in public, making the photo a relatively uncommon glimpse of the two.

Joseph Lau is the chairman and executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings, which operates SOGO department stores in Hong Kong. The company acquired SOGO in 2001 and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2004.

The group also developed The Twins, a mixed-use commercial project in Kai Tak, which was completed in 2024.

Joseph Lau and his wife Linda have a son and a daughter. Both children have joined the family business and serve as executive directors of Lifestyle International Holdings.

His daughter studied in the UK before obtaining a master's degree from Columbia University in the United States. She joined the family business in 2012 and has since taken on senior responsibilities at the company.

She married in Tokyo in 2024 in a private wedding attended by family and friends, while her younger brother reportedly delivered a speech at the ceremony.

The siblings have continued to maintain a relatively low public profile despite their involvement in the family business.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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