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FOOD & WINE

Little Napoli goes beyond pizza with a broader taste of Naples

FOOD & WINE
12 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Little Napoli has introduced its most extensive menu since opening in Hong Kong in 2021, adding antipasti, hot plates, fresh pasta and desserts while keeping pizza firmly at the center.
Little Napoli has introduced its most extensive menu since opening in Hong Kong in 2021, adding antipasti, hot plates, fresh pasta and desserts while keeping pizza firmly at the center.

Little Napoli has always worn its Neapolitan identity proudly. Now, the Wan Chai pizzeria is widening the lens.

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Founded by Naples-born chef Gavino Pilo, the restaurant has introduced its most extensive menu since opening in Hong Kong in 2021, adding antipasti, hot plates, fresh pasta and desserts while keeping pizza firmly at the center.

The expansion follows Little Napoli’s evolution from a neighborhood takeaway in Happy Valley to a larger Wan Chai dining room. Along the way, it has picked up a Michelin Bib Gourmand for 2026, a No. 30 ranking on 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 and a “Two Slices” rating from Gambero Rosso’s Top Italian Restaurants guide.

A fuller taste of Naples

The new menu gives diners more reason to linger before the pizza arrives, bringing the meal closer to the rhythm of a Southern Italian table.

Carpaccio di Polpo (HK$188) pairs Mediterranean octopus with arugula, garlic sauce, Gaeta olives and Amalfi lemon zest, while Carpaccio di Manzo (HK$198) combines thinly sliced beef with buffalo ricotta and citrus.

Pasta now plays a more substantial role. Gnocchi alla Sorrentina (HK$168) brings house-made potato gnocchi together with cherry tomato sauce, Agerola mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and basil, while Ziti alla Genovese (HK$198) leans into the deep sweetness of slow-braised beef and Tropea onion.

For something brighter, Fettuccine alla Crudaïola e Gamberi (HK$238) combines fresh pasta with Sicilian shrimp tartare, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Amalfi lemon zest and basil.

Carpaccio di Polpo.
Carpaccio di Manzo.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina.
Beef Meatballs.
Ziti alla Genovese.
+1
Fettuccine alla Crudaïola e Gamberi.

If the new dishes broaden the experience, pizza still defines it.

Pilo has added eight Special Creations, bringing the total selection to 27. Luciana (HK$248) draws on the classic Neapolitan combination of octopus and tomato, while Parigina (HK$248) takes a richer route with a buffalo ricotta-stuffed crust, San Marzano tomato, smoked ham and smoked Agerola mozzarella.

Elsewhere, Cilentana (HK$258) balances Capocollo and buffalo blue cheese with Cilento fig sauce, while Divina (HK$258) pairs oak-smoked picanha beef with Agerola mozzarella, Annurca apple sauce and arugula.

The menu also introduces pizza a ruota di carro, or “cart wheel” pizza, an old-school Neapolitan style stretched to around 40 centimeters with an exceptionally thin base that extends beyond the plate. Classics including Marinara, Margherita and Diavola are available in the format.

Pizza Fritta remains part of the lineup, including the Completa (HK$208), filled with cicoli, Fuscella ricotta, smoked mozzarella and tomato.

Piccante.
Cilentana.
Cilentana.
Parigina.
Sicula.
+4
Diavola.
Cetarese.
Vesuviana.
Divina (HK$258).

A sweeter finish

Dessert follows the same approach of revisiting familiar Neapolitan flavors with a lighter touch.

Ricottamisù (HK$98) reworks tiramisu with coffee-soaked ladyfingers, coffee-infused buffalo ricotta and cocoa. It sits alongside Rum Babbà (HK$88), served with whipped cream, strawberry and Amalfi lemon zest, and Mini Sfogliatella Riccia (HK$68), crisp pastry pockets filled with ricotta.

Mini Sfogliatella Riccia.
Mini Sfogliatella Riccia.

Despite the wider menu, the fundamentals remain unchanged: dough is made fresh daily, ingredients are sourced from Italy and pizzas are baked by hand in a traditional stone oven for around 90 seconds.

Little Napoli is still a pizzeria at heart. The difference is that it now tells a more complete story of Naples — one that begins before the pizza and continues well after it.

Little Napoli
Address: G/F, 6-16 Tai Wong St East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Business Hours:
Lunch: Monday – Friday: 12pm – 3pm, Saturday – Sunday: 12pm – 4pm
Dinner: Monday – Sunday: 6pm – 10pm
 

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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