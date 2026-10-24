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FOOD & WINE

A taste of 50 years: Henderson Land makes its Wine & Dine Festival debut

FOOD & WINE
13 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Henderson Land makes its first appearance at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival with Henderson Land 50A • Taste The Finest.
Henderson Land makes its first appearance at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival with Henderson Land 50A • Taste The Finest.

A 50-year milestone is being served by the glass — and on the plate — as Henderson Land makes its first appearance at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival with Henderson Land 50A • Taste The Finest, a showcase bringing together food, cocktails, architecture and design.

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Running at the Central Harbourfront from October 29 to November 1, this year’s Wine & Dine Festival gathers more than 300 food and drink stalls under the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s “Taste the World’s Best” theme. Henderson Land joins the four-day event as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Its 2,000-square-foot pavilion brings together 12 restaurants and bars from across the group’s properties and partner portfolio, each offering limited-edition dishes or drinks created for the anniversary.

Dining meets architecture

Rather than treating the space as a conventional festival booth, Henderson Land has once again worked with Zaha Hadid Architects to turn the pavilion into an extension of its design language.

Inspired by the flowing silhouette of The Henderson, the space uses curved lines and the development’s signature palette to create a visual link with Peridot, the cocktail and dining destination at the top of the Central landmark.

Peridot itself is one of the participating names. The venue was selected among Prix Versailles’ World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants for 2026, and brings three drinks to the festival: Henderson Green, The 3 A.M. Whisky and Passion Paloma.

Henderson Green is the most directly tied to the anniversary. The alcohol-free cocktail combines pineapple, lemon, pandan, whey, peach and jasmine soda, taking its bright green color from Henderson Land’s visual identity.

Henderson Green.
Henderson Green.

Its richer counterpart, The 3 A.M. Whisky, blends single malt whisky with black apple reduction, kombu and sweet vermouth, while Passion Paloma brings tequila, passion fruit liqueur, lime and grapefruit soda into a lighter, citrus-led mix.

The 3 A.M. Whisky.
The 3 A.M. Whisky.
Passion Paloma.
Passion Paloma.

From egg waffles to Wagyu sliders

The food leans into the same idea of looking back while updating familiar flavors.

Among the more distinctly Hong Kong creations is an egg waffle flavored with 50-year-aged dried tangerine peel and pu’er tea, turning a street snack into an anniversary dish built around depth and aroma.

CulinArt 1862, meanwhile, offers three colorful mini burgers filled with Australian M9 Wagyu, while SAYA pairs a Thai basil Wagyu sandwich with mango sticky rice wrapped in rice paper and Peridot’s Henderson Green.

The Diplomat keeps things classic with an Irish Coffee made with Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell VSOP cognac, demerara sugar, hot coffee and cold cream, while Birdie serves its alcohol-free Early Birdie, designed to accompany its chicken dishes.

The Henderson Land 50th Anniversary Wine & Dine Set pairs a Thai basil Wagyu sandwich and mango sticky rice rice-paper roll with Peridot’s alcohol-free Henderson Green cocktail.
CulinArt 1862 will offer three colorful mini burgers filled with Australian M9 Wagyu.
Chinesology's egg waffle is flavored with 50-year-aged dried tangerine peel and pu’er tea.
Ho Ho Chak's Chiu Chow-inspired spring rolls - reinterpretation of Chiu Chow flavors, combining chive-and-clam stir-fry with a fun gor-style filling wrapped in a crisp spring roll.
Sun Tung Lok's angus ribeye and Yunnan ham toast is served alongside Iberico char siu, pairing tender beef with the rich, nutty flavor of acorn-fed pork.
+2
The Diplomat's Irish Coffee.
Cuisine Cuisine's braised abalone is served with chicken liver sauce, egg tofu and Japanese pumpkin, creating a rich combination of savory and subtly sweet flavors.

Other anniversary dishes move between Cantonese, Chiu Chow and hotel dining traditions, from abalone and scallop-based bites to vegetarian Wellington and Iberico char siu — giving the pavilion the feel of a compact tour through the group’s wider dining portfolio.

A greener finish

There is also a sustainability element beyond the pavilion itself.

EcoCeres, the sustainable fuel producer incubated by the family office of Henderson Land chairman Peter Lee Ka-kit, is working with the Hong Kong Tourism Board for the first time to collect used cooking oil from the Wine & Dine Festival and convert it into sustainable aviation fuel.

For Henderson Land, the festival becomes more than an anniversary tasting menu. It is a way of bringing together the different strands that have increasingly defined its newer projects — architecture, hospitality, lifestyle and sustainability — and serving them in one place, against the Victoria Harbour skyline.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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