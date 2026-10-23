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FOOD & WINE

Hong Kong’s pineapple bun gets a burger makeover

FOOD & WINE
17 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Tucked into Wo On Lane beside Lan Kwai Fong, BOLO BOLO is a shop built around one of Hong Kong’s most familiar bakery staples: the pineapple bun.

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Owner Karman grew up around cha chaan teng culture, the city’s distinctive style of Hong Kong café. Her parents once ran one in Kowloon City, where pineapple buns were part of her childhood. After the pandemic, she changed careers and returned to that memory, opening BOLO BOLO with a simple idea: turn the bun into a full meal.

Despite its name, a pineapple bun contains no pineapple. The name comes from its golden, crackled sweet crust, which resembles the skin of the fruit. Soft inside and crisp on top, it has long been a fixture of Hong Kong bakeries and cha chaan tengs.

At BOLO BOLO, the bun becomes a burger. Karman developed a sturdier recipe that can hold meat, sauce and toppings without collapsing.

The dough is fermented longer, while the crust is adjusted to remain crisp through reheating or pan-frying. Each bun is made fresh locally, with daily quantities limited to avoid selling overnight stock.

Fillings range from slow-cooked beef and fried cod to Wagyu patties and pork belly, paired with scrambled egg, bacon, cheese, caramelized pineapple or butter. Diners can add sauces including satay, Hong Kong-style tomato sauce, honey mustard, balsamic onion or a Sichuan pepper-garlic blend.

Karman has loved pineapple buns since childhood and now gives the Hong Kong classic a contemporary twist.
Double Cheese Beef Burger (HK$124). The pineapple bun uses a roughly 5:1 bread-to-crust ratio, with a crisp topping designed to hold its shape around the burger filling.
Mini Pineapple Bun with Butter and Jam (HK$24). The shop also sells the mini bun filled with homemade pineapple jam — an uncommon version that actually contains pineapple.
Smash Wagyu Cheeseburger (HK$88).
Milo Black Cow (HK$32). A twist on a traditional cha chaan teng drink “Milo Black Cow,” combining Coca-Cola with Milo cream for a fizzy chocolate-milkshake flavor.

The idea may sound playful, but the pineapple bun has always invited reinterpretation in Hong Kong. The best-known variation is bo lo yau, where a warm bun is split and filled with a thick slab of cold butter, creating a contrast of crisp crust, soft bread and melting richness.

Elsewhere, bakeries and cafés have pushed it further with savory fillings, ice cream, custard and sandwich-style combinations. BOLO BOLO takes that instinct to its logical extreme: part cha chaan teng comfort food, part burger shop, and unmistakably Hong Kong in the way it mixes East and West.

Karman puts it simply: “I’ve loved pineapple buns since I was young. I just wanted to turn a familiar flavor into a dining experience with a little surprise.”

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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