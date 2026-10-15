Cantonese memories shape Chef Lau Sze-yau’s new menu at Cuisine Cuisine

Chef Lau Sze-yau is bringing more than two decades of Cantonese cooking experience to Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira, where he has taken over as executive chef with a new menu built around craft, heritage and memory.

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Lau’s career has taken him through several established Hong Kong dining institutions, including The Hong Kong Bankers Club, Hong Kong Parkview and the Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club. He also trained at the Chinese Culinary Institute, where he completed advanced master classes and the Master Chef Course in Chinese Cuisine.

His approach is rooted in childhood memories of family reunion dinners, when he watched older relatives turn simple ingredients into meals that brought people together. That sense of familiarity now sits alongside his interest in contemporary presentation and technique.

“I am thrilled to join Cuisine Cuisine at The Mira and to share my contemporary vision of Cantonese cuisine, conceived through craft, heritage and memory,” Lau said.

“Grounded in authentic Cantonese flavours, my creations are elevated with modern touches in refined and often surprising presentations, ingredient pairings and culinary techniques.”

The restaurant’s new à la carte menu introduces nine signature dishes under three themes: creative reinterpretation, time-honored classics and food inspired by personal memories.

Among the new creations is Wensi Tofu Crab Meat Soup, which showcases Lau’s knife work through finely cut tofu shaped into koi fish and lotus blossoms. The tofu is paired with flower crab meat, morels, dried scallops and bamboo fungus, before a three-hour chicken broth enriched with spinach is poured tableside.

Crab meat soup with tofu, morel mushrooms, scallops, bamboo pith, spinach juice, in chicken broth.

Boston Lobster with Taro and Egg White places lobster over steamed egg white and taro paste, finished with bacon bits and a lobster-shaped cracker made with bamboo charcoal and lobster shell powder. Charred Bell Pepper & Preserved Egg Gelatin, meanwhile, is designed to resemble sea cucumber but combines century egg, pork skin and green chili in a savory gelatin.

For Bamboo Charcoal-Grilled Australian Wagyu Beef in Lotus Leaf, M7 wagyu is wrapped in lotus leaf and baked inside a sealed bamboo tube. The tube is brought to the table and opened with a small mallet, with the beef served alongside Sichuan-style spicy sauce and pickled celtuce.

Lau also revisits more traditional Cantonese dishes. His Honey Glazed Premium Pork Char Siu uses local pork neck rather than Iberico pork, marinated with seafood sauce, ground bean sauce, oyster sauce, sesame paste and fermented red bean curd before being roasted with a traditional honey glaze.

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Another classic, Braised South African Premium Abalone with Abalone-shaped Pomelo Peel, pairs slow-braised 20-head South African Yoshihama abalone with goose web and pomelo rind carved into the shape of an abalone, drawing on the Cantonese idea of contrasting ingredients in harmony.

Nostalgia comes through in Peppery Chicken, made with Longgang chicken baked for crisp skin and juicy meat, with Hainan white pepper adding fragrance and heat. The dessert Sweetened Coconut Rolls with Sugared Apple Fritters looks back to Hong Kong street snacks, with candied apples standing in for fish balls and coconut pudding reworked as cheung fun (steamed rice noodle rolls).

Strawberry and Coconut Juice Roll.

Sweetened Coconut Rolls with Sugared Apple Fritters.

For Lau, the new chapter is less about moving Cantonese cuisine away from tradition than finding different ways to carry those traditions forward — through technique, presentation and memories of the family table.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

