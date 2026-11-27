Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday after Beijing vowed stronger support for the capital market, led by chipmakers and tech gains.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 467 points, or 2.11 percent, to 22,694 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$257.1 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 6.45 percent to 3,637 points.

Chipmakers skyrocketed at the close, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) surging 16.4 percent and 20.7 percent, marking the two largest gains among blue chips.

Tech giants also outpaced the market. Alibaba (9988) climbed 7 percent, while Tencent (0700) increased 3.2 percent.

Two artificial intelligence firms, Z.AI (2513) and MiniMax (0100), gained 18.6 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively.

Notably, Meituan (3690) rose 8.2 percent before reporting its latest results.

Gold-related stocks rebounded. Laopu Gold (6181) went up 7.51 percent, and Zijin Mining (2899) grew 6.6 percent.

Conversely, China Shenhua Energy (1088) dropped the most among HSI constituents after unveiling a HK$6.74 billion share sale in Hong Kong.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index advanced 3.73 percent to 3,606 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index surged 7.24 percent to 10,814 points.