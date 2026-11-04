Melco Resorts & Entertainment's net income drops 99pc in Q3

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Macau gaming revenue declines 10pc in October despite Golden Week boost
01-11-2026 16:26 HKT
BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts
29-10-2026 18:15 HKT
China Unicom's profit drops 33.6pc for first three quarters
29-10-2026 18:06 HKT
Geely's net profit rises 7pc for first three quarters amid robust exports
29-10-2026 15:08 HKT
Coca-Cola lifts profit forecast as international soda demand holds firm
27-10-2026 20:45 HKT
Sands China nine-month net income drops 14pc
22-10-2026 15:55 HKT
Macau's gaming revenue continues falling in September
01-10-2026 16:26 HKT
Countries move to ban social media for children
16-09-2026 11:11 HKT
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
03-11-2026 20:53 HKT