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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump, other Quad leaders to meet in Manila on Tuesday, sources say

WORLD
3 hours ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured in a mirror as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured in a mirror as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Leaders of the US, Japan, Australia and India are expected to meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of a key Asian meeting in Manila, two people familiar with the planning said, marking the first summit of the "Quad" nations in two years.

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The Quad group of Indo-Pacific powers is widely considered a counterweight to China's growing influence in the region, although its members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated last month that the Quad leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which begins on Sunday in the Philippine capital.

The supply of critical minerals is expected to be on the Quad summit agenda, one of the people said.

"The leaders are likely to take up the issue of free and unimpeded commercial shipping lanes in order to secure energy supplies from across the world," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media. "The issue of attacks on commercial ships is very likely to be taken up."

The second person, from the Philippine government and briefed on the preparations, said the Quad leaders were expected to gather shortly after US President Donald Trump arrives in Manila on Tuesday, the last day of the ASEAN summit.

The Manila gathering would be the first Quad leaders' meeting since Trump returned to office last year.

Quad leaders last met in September 2024 in Delaware, reaffirming their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and announcing initiatives to strengthen maritime security cooperation.

Reuters

TrumpQuad leadersmeetManila

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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