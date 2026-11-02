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FINANCE

HKEX to extend derivatives post-market trading time to 4:15 am from March

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said it will extend its derivatives after-hours trading session to 4:15 am from March, subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.

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The initiative, which will extend the session’s closing time from 3:00 am by 75 minutes, will provide market participants with greater flexibility to manage risk and respond to global market developments outside Hong Kong trading hours, enhancing market accessibility for global investors, the bourse operator said. 

To support a longer session, corresponding adjustments will be made to certain post-trade service windows and risk management procedures, HKEX said, adding that other existing trading and operational arrangements in the derivatives market, including day session trading hours and holiday trading, will remain unchanged.

HKEX may consider a further extension to 5:15 am in November 2027, subject to market development after the first extension, it added.

Alongside the planned extension, HKEX is working with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on a pilot project exploring the use of e-HKD to support advance margin deposits outside regular banking hours and provide market participants with greater payment flexibility for the after-hours trading session, it noted.

The extension will give market participants more flexibility to manage their exposures amid increasingly dynamic global markets, while strengthening Hong Kong’s role as an international risk management center, said HKEX chief operating officer Vanessa Lau.

 

HKEXderivativestradingtime

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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