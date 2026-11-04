Former vice president of HKEX charged by ICAC with dishonest access to internal information system

A former vice president of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) was charged byThe Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Wednesday for allegedly obtaining dishonest access to the internal information system of the HKEX, which contained confidential information of listed companies.

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His mother was also charged in connection with the case. The case will be brought to the Eastern Magistrates’ Courts for mention on Wednesday afternoon, ICAC said.

Geoffrey Tong Po-hang, 39, former Vice President of the HKEX, and his mother Leung Yiu-chun, 68, jointly face one count of obtaining access to computer with a view to dishonest gain for himself or another between February 2018 and April 2023, according to ICAC.

The ICAC investigation arose from a corruption complaint referred by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). Enquiries by the ICAC revealed that at the material time, Tong allegedly accessed confidential information of listed companies that was unrelated to his duties on multiple occasions. Subsequently, the investment account of his mother, Leung, engaged in share transactions of the relevant listed companies, yielding profits exceeding HK$500,000.

As the corruption investigation is ongoing, the ICAC would not rule out further prosecution. The ICAC and the SFC have been working closely into the case, while the HKEX has been rendering full assistance.