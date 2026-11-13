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FINANCE

HKEX to launch new digital payment solution for after-hour trading on December 14

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Friday that it will launch its new digital payment solution for advance margin deposits during the after-hours trading session in the derivatives market on December 14.

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The launch follows after the HKEX and Hong Kong Monetary Authority together announced in June to explore the use of e-Hong Kong dollar – a wholesale central bank digital currency operating on a 24/7 basis – for advance margin deposit payments in the after-hour trading session.

At launch, eligible HKFE Clearing Corporation (HKCC) Clearing Participants (CPs) will be able to use this new digital payment option to submit advance margin deposit requests from 5:00 pm to 1:30 am for funds related to the corresponding after-hour trading session. 

The extended payment time window supplements existing payment arrangements and provides greater flexibility in managing their capital based position Limit utilization outside regular banking hours.

HKEX said it has conducted Real-Value Trial Transactions with HKMA, settlement banks and CPs to validate the technical and operational readiness ahead of the launch.

It added that this flexible payment option will be complementary to HKEX’s planned extension of after-hour trading hours from March 2027, reflecting HKEX’s continued commitment to enhance market accessibility, connectivity and operational resilience.

 

HKEXafter-hour tradingdigital payment solutionderivatives

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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