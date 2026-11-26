Nvidia has told manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

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Manufacturing partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia’s chips into servers, told buyers in the four Southeast Asian countries that Nvidia would not allow their orders to be shipped, the FT said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

It was unclear whether the halt would be temporary as Nvidia and its partners work through compliance requirements under new US export controls, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia, Dell and Supermicro did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The US Commerce Department this month implemented a rule that eliminated a compliance pathway that had allowed some Chinese chip designers to access advanced manufacturing services without obtaining individual export licenses, further tightening restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia.

The measures are part of Washington's efforts to crack down on overseas data centers and alleged chip smuggling routes amid growing scrutiny of whether enough is being done to prevent sensitive US technology from reaching China.

The new restrictions also affect shipments of advanced AI chips to countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, which US officials believe Chinese companies have used to access computing power for training AI models.

The Commerce Department published the rule days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who previously worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. Nvidia's board subsequently reinstated Huang as CEO on November 23.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers, has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

Reuters