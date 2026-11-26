China Vanke (2202) is considering delaying repayment of 1.2 billion yuan (HK$1.41 billion) in remaining principal on a note due December 15 by three years, while paying its 3 percent coupon on time, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In separate meetings with creditors, the developer also discussed paying part of the principal upfront in cash, though the options explored were all less than half the 40 percent share offered in an earlier extension, the report said. Vanke could brief more bondholders on the proposal as early as Friday, it added.

Second extension amid property slump

Holders of the note agreed to a one-year extension in January after Vanke sweetened its initial offer, avoiding a potential default. Following weeks of talks, the company agreed to repay 40 percent of the principal upfront and defer the remainder by a year.

The fresh push for an extension underscores the ongoing challenges Vanke faces from China's prolonged property downturn. For years, the developer has relied heavily on loans from its largest shareholder, Shenzhen Metro Group, to service its debt, the report added.