Bank of Singapore has hired two Hong Kong-based relationship managers for its Greater China and North Asia business, the bank announced on Tuesday.

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Christine Wong joined as a senior relationship manager on November 24 and reports to Sunny Ho, market head for Greater China and North Asia.

Charlene Lin joined as a relationship manager on November 16 and reports to Alan Lin, cluster head for the region.

Wong has more than 20 years of experience advising ultra-high-net-worth clients. She previously served as an executive director at J.P. Morgan covers China clients, after earlier private banking roles at HSBC (0005) in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Lin also has more than 20 years of experience in private banking and wealth management. Before joining Bank of Singapore, she was a relationship manager at DBS in Hong Kong advising high-net-worth individuals and business owners across Greater China.