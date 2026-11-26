United States intelligence officials have briefed Congress that they have found no evidence Beijing directed Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang to pursue an extramarital affair with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang as part of an espionage operation, according to US media reports.

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During a highly classified briefing on Tuesday involving officials from the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, briefers told congressional staffers that available evidence indicated the relationship appeared to be personal rather than a coordinated intelligence plot targeting the chipmaker's boss, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The assessment came a day after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's chief executive following direct intervention from US President Donald Trump, less than two weeks after Huang resigned amid revelations of the affair and national security allegations.

Briefers confirmed that China's Ministry of State Security had approached Alice Huang seeking information and that she remained in contact with the agency during the relationship, though US officials found no indication she disclosed significant intelligence.

Scrutiny continues over alleged chip diversions

However, intelligence agencies have not fully cleared Alice Huang, as investigators continue to examine her contacts and potential links to alleged diversions of restricted Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. Officials also identified Kang Wei—often introduced as Alice Huang's husband—as a more significant Chinese intelligence asset who maintained closer ties with the state security ministry.

A separate report by The New York Times noted that officials did not dispute that Alice Huang may have passed intelligence to Beijing after the affair began, adding that Tuesday's briefing omitted some of the most sensitive intelligence as well as a classified memo overseen by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio detailing the relationship and alleged intelligence connections.

Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before congressional committees next week as lawmakers examine both his brief ouster and his reinstatement. Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that he was open to pardoning Huang if necessary and advised the executive not to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during the hearings.