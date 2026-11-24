American podcaster Lex Fridman says he regrets turning down an offer from Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang to join him on a cross-country motorcycle road trip during the tech leader's brief departure from the chip giant last week.

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Writing on social media platform X on Wednesday while stopping at a gas station during his ride, Fridman revealed that Huang had messaged him following his resignation from Nvidia to ask about riding two motorcycles across the country together—an invitation Fridman declined before the Nvidia board reinstated Huang earlier this week.

"I regret not taking him up on that. Now he is busy again," Fridman wrote, noting that while he joked about the offer, Huang had likely meant it.

Beyond the personal anecdote, Fridman used the post to mount a strong defense of Huang's leadership following the executive's recent return amid scrutiny over his personal conduct. Calling Huang "one of the good ones" in a world where most leaders fall short, Fridman echoed tech billionaire Elon Musk's recent show of support by urging people to stand by flawed individuals when they are down and celebrate the good in them.

Podcaster warns against framing China as an enemy

Fridman also weighed in on US-China relations—a central issue surrounding Huang's upcoming congressional hearings in Washington—arguing that the two nations should view each other as competitors rather than adversaries.

"War destroys, competition creates," Fridman wrote, warning against what he described as "warmongers" and the military-industrial complex fueling hostility and division toward China for profit.

Framing his argument around American national interests, Fridman described Huang as a "peacemaker" whose leadership is essential for the United States to succeed through peaceful innovation rather than military escalation.