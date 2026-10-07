logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

More MPF members choose DIS funds as market jitters, US funds surpass HK

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Artificial intelligence and the chip boom have lifted US, Japanese, and Korean stocks in the third quarter this year, with net inflows of US equity funds surpassing Hong Kong equity funds, according to Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) rating agency GUM.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A total of HK$17 billion flowed into US, Asian, and Japanese equity funds, said GUM's strategy and investment analytics director, Martin Wan.

The average gain per MPF member was HK$1,762 in the third quarter and HK$20,287 year to date.

US equity funds remained top choices among MPF members, recording net inflows of about HK$12.1 billion, while Asian Equity Funds and Japanese Equity Funds recorded about HK$3.7 billion and HK$1.2 billion, respectively.

Hong Kong equity funds, including index-tracking funds, recorded net outflows of over HK$10 billion year to date, as Hong Kong index constituents are dominated by traditional internet stocks that have not benefited from the AI and chip boom.

GUM highlighted a growing number of MPF members adding DIS funds, so-called “funds for lazy people”, into their portfolio. Among mixed asset funds, DIS Core Accumulation Fund and DIS Age 65 Plus Fund recorded combined net inflows of about HK$10.9 billion.

GUM's chief investment officer Christopher Lau said the global economy has yet to show signs of recession amid a US interest rate hike and a record high in the 10-year US Treasury yield.

“Higher-risk investors may still consider global equity funds and look for opportunities in US equity funds, which stand to benefit from developments in AI. Members with a moderate risk appetite may consider the DIS core accumulation fund, while lower-risk members may consider the MPF conservative fund, which benefits from the high interest rate environment and has lower volatility,” Lau said.

Meanwhile, Wan noted that members have been actively switching funds due to favorable market conditions this year, estimating the full-year net switching to reach HK$74.7 billion, about 25.5 percent higher than that in 2025, a five-year high.

GUM added that the reason for the active switching funds are because all MPF schemes have been onboarded to the eMPF Platform, and the widened return gap between asset classes – Asian Equity Funds have returned 24.3 percent year to date, while Hong Kong Equity Funds have fallen 3.8 percent – and more and more members recognize the importance of actively managing their MPF.

But the agency warned that MPF is a long-term investment spanning over 40 years, and that attempts to predict future market trends are futile. It emphasized the importance of diversifying MPF investments and making good use of the MPF System to review different markets and asset classes to mitigate potential risks and impacts amid market volatility.

Furthermore, GUM highlighted that MPF Conservative Funds had the biggest reversal in July and August, swinging from net outflows of about HK$3 billion in the first half to net inflows of about HK$2.9 billion, possibly reflecting greater caution among some members amid rising rate-hike expectations and market volatility.
 

MPFHong KongUSJapaneseKoreanequity fundDIS funds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens lower as bond yields and oil rebound; Fed minutes in focus
FINANCE
35 mins ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US 30-year bond yield hits fresh 24-year high
FINANCE
56 mins ago
From left: Candy Wong, Anita Mo, and Daniel Wong.
Hang Seng TECH Index to revise 6 tech themes and expand constituents to 50 in December
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips on Wednesday
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HK should attract central banks to store gold in the city, lawmaker says
FINANCE
5 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a visit to Kim Il Sung University to mark the 80th anniversary of its founding, in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 30, 2026, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
WORLD
5 hours ago
Hui (left) is introducing the suite of measures that Hong Kong is putting forward to foster the building of a gold trading ecosystem and its relevant progress at a panel discussion session. ISD
HK, London Bullion Market Association exploring cooperation on delivery standards: Hui
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Photo by IGOR IVANKO / AFP A woman leaves the grounds of the headquarters of Russia's consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow on October 5, 2026.
Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
WORLD
9 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index drops by noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
9 hours ago
A China Shipping container at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
US trade balance sinks deeper into the red as imports hit record high despite tariffs
FINANCE
11 hours ago
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
17 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.