logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

AI is making retirement more unpredictable, with only 1 in 5 feeling financially prepared: survey

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
From left: Raymond Chan and Wenting Shen
From left: Raymond Chan and Wenting Shen

Over half of Hong Kong workers surveyed believe artificial intelligence is making retirement more unpredictable, with only one in five feeling financially prepared, global asset management firm T. Rowe Price said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The survey was conducted in August this year among 1,004 Hong Kong residents aged 30 or above who were undertaking paid work with a monthly salary of at least HK$15,000.

Around 55 percent of respondents think AI brings their retirement paths more uncertainty than that of the previous generation, especially for those aged between 30 to 39. The traditional way of switching directly from full-time work to retirement is no longer popular, as 72 percent among those who have plans for retirement expect to retire through multiple stages, the survey found.

Raymond Chan, head of Greater China Intermediary Distribution at T. Rowe Price, said retirement is becoming less of a single point in time and more of a journey, adding that 56 percent consider AI is likely to enable more flexible ways of working, and 43 percent see the potential for new career, business or income opportunities, while 70 percent need new skills to adapt to AI-related changes, and 49 percent are worried AI would disrupt their employment or business income.

The survey also found the demand for flexible retirement arrangements is growing stronger. 72 percent plan to extend their careers with the help of AI, while 60 percent already started or would consider using AI to reduce their working hours or retire early. Nearly 70 percent have already returned or would consider returning to paid work after retiring from their main career.

Hong Kong is facing an aging population. The city's labor force aged 65 and above stands at nearly 240,000, representing a 120 percent increase over the past decade. Over the same period, the labor force participation rate for this group rose from 9.9 percent to 13.5 percent–roughly one in seven seniors is still working, according to the latest figures from the Census and Statistics Department.

To encourage elderly and middle-aged people to return to the employment market, the Labour Department introduced a 3-year Re-employment Allowance Pilot Scheme in 2024, providing eligible employers and employees aged 40 or above with different levels of allowances. As of July this year, the scheme had recorded over 53,000 placements, with around a quarter taken up by workers aged 60 and above, according to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's 2026 Policy Address document.

However citizens' financial flexibility has yet to keep pace. T. Rowe Price found nearly 60 percent believe they need more than HK$5 million in savings and investments to retire with peace of mind, compared with 51 percent last year. Even 22 percent of them think more than HK$10 million is enough. But only 21 percent feel financially prepared for their ideal retirement with the impact of AI. The planning gap is similarly stark: just 15 percent have a comprehensive retirement plan that they review regularly.

Average Hong Kong earners can expect about 40 percent of their pre-retirement income from pension benefits through mandatory schemes, according to the latest data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, compared with an OECD average of more than 50 percent and Singapore's roughly 63 percent.

Wenting Shen, global investment solutions strategist and portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price said beyond Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes (MPF) savings, an additional retirement investment as a supplement can bolster an investor's retirement plan and boost its flexibility to cope with disruptions stemming from career changes.

Investors should hold a disciplined investment framework that can adapt over time, gradually adjusting the balance between growth and more defensive assets without the impact of market fluctuations and emotional preferences as they move toward and through retirement, she said.

In addition, building an emergency savings buffer is a sensible way to prepare for the short-term uncertainty that workers may face in the age of Al, but retirement may last for decades, and holding too much of a long-term retirement portfolio in cash can leave purchasing power vulnerable to inflation. That matters when respondents themselves identify inflation protection and long-term growth as important retirement investment needs, she added.

 

Frank Feng

retirementAIMPF

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaks during the IMF/World Bank 2026 Annual Meetings at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Singapore's President warns of AI's risk to employment for fresh graduates
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS
IMF says AI investment keeps global growth around 3pc, with major Asia benefits
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS
Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around US$7 billion, WSJ reports
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Delton Technology (Guangzhou)
Delton Technology net profit set to more than double in first three quarters
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak to the media at the White House driveway, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elon Musk renames SpaceXAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence
INNOVATION
11-10-2026 18:19 HKT
Tan said DBS is committed to helping employees upskill, as jobs evolve with AI.
DBS chief: Hong Kong can bridge China's AI innovation and the world
FINANCE
11-10-2026 17:23 HKT
Worker miniatures are placed among the flag of China and printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
China vows to curb tech bubbles, keep AI risks in check
INNOVATION
09-10-2026 22:01 HKT
Softbank Group's logo at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Manami Yamada
SoftBank seeks up to US$100 billion from Gulf investors for AI push, FT reports
FINANCE
09-10-2026 13:59 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
Chinese developer makes ARTEX AI agent closed-source after Korean bank hack
INNOVATION
09-10-2026 10:47 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS
OpenAI's September annualized revenue nears US$50 billion, less than previously indicated, source says
FINANCE
09-10-2026 10:35 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Cantopop diva Anita Mui's ashes urn reported missing as family and fans appeal for leads 
NEWS
11-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.