logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

MPF members lose $8,677 each in October: GUM says

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
MPF members lose $8,677 each in October: GUM says
MPF members lose $8,677 each in October: GUM says

The Mandatory Provident Fund fell overall in October, with an average loss of HK$8,677 per member, while the year-to-date average gain per member stood at HK$11,610, according to the MPF rating agency GUM.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The GUM MPF Composite Index fell 2.6 percent to 296.4 points. The Equity Fund Index dropped 4.0 percent to 427.9 points, and the Mixed Asset Fund Index slipped 2.2 percent to 300.7 points. Meanwhile, the Fixed Income Fund Index bucked the trend to rise 0.4 percent to 133.9 points.

"MPF has fallen for two consecutive months, with October's decline the largest since March, but the average member is still up more than HK$11,000 year to date," said GUM chief investment officer Christopher Lau Gar-hung.

Tech slump and Asian equities 

Lau pointed out that concerns over massive artificial intelligence capital spending not delivering commensurate returns triggered a sharp sell-off in global technology stocks.

Tech-heavy Asian markets suffered the heaviest blows. Greater China equity funds plunged 9.8 percent, and Asian equity funds dropped 8.2 percent. South Korean equities tumbled more than 16 percent during the month. 

Mainland equities were also weighed down by weak domestic demand and fading stimulus expectations, with the China Securities Index 300 recording its largest monthly decline in over a decade. 

Hong Kong equity funds and index-tracking versions fell 7.6 percent and 5.4 percent respectively, as the Hang Seng Index declined for a third straight month, widening their year-to-date losses to 11.2 percent and 8.1 percent.

By contrast, capital flowed into defensive sectors as US healthcare stocks hit record highs. 

Other equity funds, which mainly comprise healthcare assets, rose 8.6 percent to become the best-performing equity category of the month. Japanese equity funds led the year-to-date rankings with a 19.3 percent gain.

Bonds and healthcare as safe havens 

Fixed income funds provided a crucial cushion as bond prices rose alongside falling yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 5.31 percent early in October, marking the highest level since 2007, before sliding back to 4.94 percent by month-end amid safe-haven demand triggered by tech stock sell-offs and geopolitical tensions. 

This marked the largest monthly yield decline since December 2023.

Global bond funds rose 1.5 percent to lead the fixed income sector, while Hong Kong dollar bond funds and Asian bond funds both gained 1.3 percent. Chinese yuan bond funds rose 0.4 percent for the month and maintained their position as the top fixed income category year to date with a 6.2 percent return.

Among mixed asset funds, the Default Investment Strategy Age 65 Plus Fund gained 0.6 percent, serving as the only positive category in the segment due to its heavy lower-risk bond allocation. The Default Investment Strategy Core Accumulation Fund fell just 0.9 percent, maintaining the highest year-to-date return among mixed assets at 6.3 percent.

Market outlook

Looking ahead to November, Lau noted that volatility will persist in the near term. Key events including the US midterm elections, the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, and upcoming tech company earnings will continue to sway markets.

 

MPFGUMOctober

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
Hui (second right) learning from the chief executive of Argor-Heraeus SA refinery, Robin Kolvenbach (first right), about the metal properties and market demand of gold and silver during a tour at the refinery during his visit to world-leading gold refineries in Ticino, Switzerland, on October 7. ISD
HK to launch gold trading pilot courses this year to ease talent shortage: Christopher Hui
FINANCE
13-10-2026 17:33 HKT
From left: Raymond Chan and Wenting Shen
AI is making retirement more unpredictable, with only 1 in 5 feeling financially prepared: survey
FINANCE
12-10-2026 16:57 HKT
More MPF members choose DIS funds as market jitters, US funds surpass HK
FINANCE
07-10-2026 20:41 HKT
Hong Kong
MPF's equity fund reports over 10 percent return over past 12 months: MPFA
FINANCE
06-10-2026 16:56 HKT
The US Federal Reserve building is seen on August 08, 2011 in Washington DC. Later today the Federal reserves monetary policy setting committee will release a statement, following the downgrade of United States credit rating last week. AFP
Fed seen skipping October rate hike as job market cools
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:15 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Policy Address 2026 | HK to promote overseas firms' listings, exempt ETFs limits by MPF
FINANCE
16-09-2026 17:12 HKT
MPF investors earned $4,933 on average in August, GUM says
FINANCE
03-09-2026 17:19 HKT
Ayesha Macpherson Lau. Photo by MPFA
MPF's annual contributions exceeds $90 billion for second consecutive year: regulator
FINANCE
01-09-2026 20:24 HKT
Hongkongers trust AI less for retirement planning, 68% feel uneasy
FINANCE
12-08-2026 16:26 HKT
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
21 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
03-11-2026 17:05 HKT
Arrested venue operator investigated over role in DJ Mao drugging as manhunt continues for 2 suspects
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.