logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

MPF investors earned $4,933 on average in August, GUM says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) rose overall in August, delivering each investor an average of HK$4,933, with the year-to-date average gain of HK$25,335, Hong Kong's MPF consulting firm, GUM, said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The GUM MPF Composite Index rose 1.5 percent to 308.7 points in August, the equity fund Index increased by 1.8 percent to 453.5 points, and the mixed asset fund Index rose 1.7 percent to 312.8 points. The fixed income fund index slightly rose by 0.2 percent to 134 points.

GUM’s chief investment officer Christopher Lau, said capital rotation across regions and markets would persist into September, favoring equities over single markets and noting diversified equity funds have an edge in this “rotation market”.

Hong Kong equity fund (index tracking) and Hong Kong equity fund fell 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, making them the two weakest equity fund categories of the month, as China and Hong Kong tech giants were dragged down by earnings pressure from “high investment and slow payoff," GUM said.

But the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) reminded that such monthly MPF investment performance figures are some generalized short-term figures, which in fact does not have much reference value for scheme members.

MPF is a long-term investment spanning over 40 years, and the future market trend is unpredictable. It is important for scheme members to diversify their MPF investments to mitigate the potential risks, MPFA said.

For those who have no time for or are unfamiliar with managing MPF investment, they may consider choosing the default investment strategy (DIS), commonly called “funds for lazy people," it added.

 

Frank Feng

MPFMPFAEquity fund

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ayesha Macpherson Lau. Photo by MPFA
MPF's annual contributions exceeds $90 billion for second consecutive year: regulator
FINANCE
01-09-2026 20:24 HKT
HKMA.
Hong Kong unveils first cohort of GenA.I. Sandbox++
INNOVATION
27-08-2026 18:04 HKT
Hongkongers trust AI less for retirement planning, 68% feel uneasy
FINANCE
12-08-2026 16:26 HKT
Ayesha Macpherson Lau. Photo by MPFA
HK is requiring facial recognition for some pension fund withdrawal applications: regulator
FINANCE
26-07-2026 15:30 HKT
MPF members lose $3,302 each in first half of July: GUM says
MPF members lose $3,302 each in first half of July: GUM says
FINANCE
22-07-2026 17:26 HKT
MPFA
MPFA to prudently evaluate suggestions after calls for more ETF options
FINANCE
20-07-2026 22:26 HKT
Only 13pc of Hongkongers feel financially secure amid soaring costs: survey
Only 13pc of Hongkongers feel financially secure amid soaring costs: survey
FINANCE
07-07-2026 17:56 HKT
MPF equity fund logs nearly 20pc return in past 12 months, top gainer hits 150pc
FINANCE
06-07-2026 18:39 HKT
Ayesha Macpherson Lau. Photo by MPFA
The eMPF fee could be further reduced in the future, regulator says
FINANCE
28-06-2026 15:32 HKT
MPFA launches AI chatbot for personalized MPF investment education
FINANCE
16-06-2026 15:40 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
18 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.