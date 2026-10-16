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FINANCE

Sun Life unveils global rebrand as "Sunlife"

FINANCE
27 mins ago
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Sunlife.
Sunlife.

Sun Life Financial unveiled a refreshed global rebrand on Friday, merging its name into the single word "Sunlife", along with a new logo and the tagline “Making life brighter.”

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The move marks a new chapter for the company and reflects the growing breadth and integration of its business worldwide, the insurer said.

Regarding the new tagline Making life brighter, Sunlife noted that it means helping make important decisions clearer, challenges more manageable and opportunities feel more within reach.

The refreshed brand will be introduced gradually across Hong Kong throughout 2027 and beyond, it said, adding that clients may continue to see both the current and refreshed Sunlife branding across products, communications, digital channels and physical touchpoints during the transition.

“This is about much more than changing how Sunlife looks. It’s about building a brand aligned to our Purpose and ambition for the next chapter of our company,” said Kevin Strain, president and chief executive of Sunlife.

"While our look is changing, our Purpose remains the same: helping Clients build lifetime financial security and lead healthier lives. We look forward to continuing to support Hong Kong people through the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead," said Clement Lam, CEO of Sun Life Hong Kong.

Sun LifeSunliferebrand

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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