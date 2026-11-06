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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production at Texas factory, Musk says

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Tesla Cybertrucks are parked at a SpaceX facility, in Starbase, Texas, U.S., April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tesla Cybertrucks are parked at a SpaceX facility, in Starbase, Texas, U.S., April 21, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tesla plans to wind down Cybertruck production at its Texas gigafactory around the middle of next year to accommodate increased production of the Cybercab, CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X on Friday.

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It was not immediately clear whether Cybertruck production would be moved to another facility, or phased out entirely. The automaker's Austin plant is the only known Tesla facility equipped to manufacture the model's specialized components.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

"Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab," Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said on X.

The Cybertruck, touted by Musk as a futuristic rival to pickup trucks from legacy automakers such as Ford, has struggled to achieve the mass-market appeal Musk once predicted since its 2023 launch.

The vehicle has also faced multiple recalls and quality-control issues, while Tesla has repeatedly revised prices.

Meanwhile, Musk has made the Cybercab central to Tesla's robotaxi ambitions. Over time, Musk has said he intends to transform Tesla into a robotics and self-driving company, with the Cybercab as its main autonomous model within a larger driverless network.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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