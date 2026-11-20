Sovereign investor China Investment Corporation is leading a push to restart investment into US private equity funds, the Financial Times said on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

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The fund seeks to negotiate special terms that could mark the start of a recovery in fundraising from crucial Chinese investors

CIC has been pressing private equity fund managers for protection against "disaster scenarios" such as a spurt in US-China tension, the paper added

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. CIC declined to comment

Terms include mechanisms to allow private equity funds to cash out Chinese investors in the event of sanctions from the US or Europe, the paper said

Founded in 2007, Beijing-headquartered CIC is mandated to diversify China's giant foreign exchange holdings via overseas investments

During the global financial crisis, it invested in Morgan Stanley and took a minority stake in Blackstone which it exited in 2018

Reuters



