China-based Changzhou Microintelligence is looking to raise up to HK$584.9 million through its Hong Kong initial public offering to fund research and development, an exchange filing showed on Monday.

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The industrial robot maker has set an indicative offer price range of HK$12.07 to HK$15.69 per share.

Here are some details:

The company withdrew its earlier Hong Kong IPO in October, which had sought to raise up to HK$799.9 million, citing prevailing market conditions.

Changzhou Microintelligence shelved its initial listing plans amid a global technology selloff driven by concerns over the sustainability of the AI spending boom and whether returns would justify heavy investment across the sector.

The new offering comprises 37.3 million H shares, of which about 33.5 million will be allocated to international investors.

More than 60 percent of the proceeds will be used to develop the company's core technologies, with a focus on enhancing the intelligence and performance of its embodied intelligent industrial robot (EIIR) products.

The company expects H shares to start trading on December 4.

The new prospectus includes a downward price adjustment mechanism that would allow the offer price to be reduced to as low as HK$10.87 per share if market conditions warrant.

Reuters