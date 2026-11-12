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FINANCE

Chinese chip firms Hosin, Amicro rise in Hong Kong debuts

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Shares of Chinese chipmakers Hosin Electronics (2681) and Amicro Technology (2065) rose in their Hong Kong debut on Thursday after the companies raised a combined HK$1.78 billion in initial public offerings.

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  • Hosin opened at HK$72.80, down 0.04 percent from its offer price of HK$72.83, and last traded at HK$72.90. Amicro opened at HK$13.62, up 37.6 percent from its HK$9.90 offer price, and last traded at HK$16.81.

  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 1.1 percent, while the Hang Seng Tech Index was down 1.2 percent.

  • Hosin raised HK$1.07 billion by selling 14.72 million shares at HK$72.83 each. The Hong Kong retail tranche was 2.37 times subscribed and the international offering 1.45 times covered.

  • Hosin, a developer of memory products including embedded storage, solid-state drives, DRAM and portable storage devices, plans to use most of the proceeds to develop memory products and controller chips and expand testing capabilities, with the remainder earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Amicro raised HK$709.7 million by selling 71.69 million shares at HK$9.90 apiece. Its Hong Kong retail offering was 13.95 times subscribed, while the international tranche was 1.05 times covered.

  • Amicro, which develops intelligent mobile robotics solutions, will use most proceeds to manufacture software, hardware and AI chips for robots, with the rest allotted to help expand sales, investments and its working capital.

Reuters

IPOHosin ElectronicsAmicro Technologychip

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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