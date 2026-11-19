Anthropic’s shares are indicated to open up to 20 percent higher in the gray market, compared to its US$83 offer price, with Germany financial services firm Lang & Schwarz quoting its share price at US$105 on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

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Several pre-IPO trading markets indicated that the artificial intelligence lab’s shares were set to open between 20 percent and 26 percent higher in the gray market, as it has upsized its US$107.3 billion initial public offering and private placement has set a new record that overtakes SpaceX.

Anthropic-tied perpetual futures signal strong demand

Anthropic-tied perpetual futures were trading at around US$101 on the crypto platform Hyperliquid, a 20 percent premium from the pricing.

As of 3:30 pm Hong Kong time today, the related contracts had a trading volume of over US$177 million in the past 24 hours, with open interest totaling more than US$388 million.

Derivatives quoted by online brokerage IG International indicated a market valuation of US$1.35 trillion as of Thursday morning in Hong Kong, reflecting a share price more than 24 percent above the IPO price. Anthropic’s IPO valuation on a fully diluted basis is approximately US$1.5 trillion.

Analyst sees strong debut, but urges longer-term view

Hans Stege, head of investment research at PrePublic Equity Partners, expects healthy demand for Anthropic at the open, and volatile but strong performance through the day.

Stege cautioned that the market should reassess Anthropic's performance after three weeks of trading, despite expectations of a strong showing on its first trading day. He also noted that many investors regard Anthropic as a key indicator of sentiment trends.