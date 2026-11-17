More than 2,200 people have signed up for Computershare's online facility (USI), after the launch of the uncertificated securities market (USM) regime, the company, one of the approved securities registrars (ASRs) said on Tuesday.

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Richard Houng Sui-lut, chief executive of Issuer Services Asia at Computershare, said, "This is a significant achievement for the Hong Kong market and continues to cement our place at the forefront of global capital markets."

Computershare completed Hong Kong's historic last certificated initial public offering (IPO) last week before the USM system went live, and helped a client finish the first IPO under the uncertificated securities market regime this Monday, he said.

Three issuers set for USM switch by end of March next year

Three of its client issuers will migrate to the uncertificated securities model by the end of March next year. The company will support these issuers throughout the process, including notifying shareholders, conducting relevant checks, ensuring continued operation as an ASR under the new legal framework, he added.

The schedule for the first existing listed issuers to migrate into the regime will be published by Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 19 November. The Hong Kong Exchange Clearing (0388) will be part of the first batch and will migrate on 16 February 2027, Computershare said.

Ivy Ng Pui-yan, vice president of Corporate Services at Computershare Hong Kong, said that physical share certificates will no longer be issued for new listings. But investors should keep their physical share certificates safe for now until the relevant shares become uncertificated, she said.

Existing physical share certificates will not expire or automatically convert into uncertificated. As there is no mandatory deadline for conversion, investors may decide whether and when to dematerialize their holdings according to their own needs. Those holding shares via banks or brokers will not be affected, according to the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

New ASR fees

According to SFC, from this Monday, a new USI set-up fee is HK$50, and a single account can hold multiple securities from the same share registrar. Transfers between registered shareholders are charged at 0.02 percent of the share value, with a minimum fee of HK$20 per transaction.

Ng said Computershare currently waives the USI set up fee until the end of 2027 to encourage clients to open accounts, and does not charge platform fees, custodian fees or other service fees. USI accounts operated by different share registrars are not interchangeable. Investors must open a USI account with the registrar that manages their shareholdings.

Frank Feng