Luxembourg and Hong Kong are well-positioned as strategic partners to expand collaboration in reinforcing their respective roles as safe harbours for capital in Europe and Asia, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu in Luxembourg, where he met Luxembourg Secretary General and Director of the Treasury Bob Kieffer.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

He shared the progress of Hong Kong's commodity market since its inclusion as an approved delivery point by the London Metal Exchange in January 2025, with the non-ferrous metals storage exceeding 67,000 tonnes as of the end of this October. The total storage area has already exceeded 74 000 square metres.

He added that the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is also striving to launch a pilot project for tokenised warehouse-receipt financing in collaboration with designated banks in 2027 to promote the use of commodity inventories as collateral by enterprises in securing liquidity.