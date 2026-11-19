Cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International (0178)on Thursday reported a net profit of HK$170 million for the six months ended September 30, surging 239.1 percent year-on-year.

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During the Period, the Group’s turnover increased by 30.3 percent year-on-year to HK$2.59 billion, while gross profit margin edged up 0.3 percentage points to 38.2 percent.

In Hong Kong and Macau, revenue climbed 39.1 percent to HK$2.14 billion, with same-store sales up 38.9 percent. Sales to tourists accounted for 63.6 percent of the total in the two markets.

Driven by stronger performance in its core Hong Kong and Macau markets and rapid growth in business-to-consumer online sales, earnings per share reached 5.5 HK cents. The group declared an interim dividend of 4 HK cents per share, up 247.8 percent from 1.15 HK cents a year earlier.

Offline sales increased 38.8 percent year-on-year to HK$2.21 billion and remained the group’s primary revenue source, making up 85.3 percent of total turnover. Hong Kong and Macau contributed 91.4 percent of offline sales, up 41.8 percent, while Southeast Asia accounted for 8.6 percent, up 13.2 percent.

In the online segment, mainland China remained the largest market, generating a profit of HK$9.1 million. Mainland online revenue fell 17.3 percent to HK$190 million, mainly due to a strategic decision to cut back on large-scale business-to-business orders.

Early Q3 revenue jumps 40.8pc

For the third quarter from 1 October to 15 November, the Group’s total revenue increased by 40.8 percent year-on-year to HK$780.2 million.

Offline sales climbed 45.5 percent to HK$658.1 million, driven by a 49.2 percent surge in Hong Kong and Macau to HK$609.7 million, while Southeast Asia rose 10.3 percent to HK$48.4 million.

Online revenue grew 20 percent year-on-year to HK$122.1 million during the same period, with B2C sales up 22.7 percent to HK$98.9 million and B2B sales rising 9.5 percent to HK$23.2 million.

Sa Sa said it plans to expand its offline store network, targeting high-traffic tourist areas where rents remain competitive, as well as residential districts with strong demand for beauty products.

Shares retreat from 52-week high

Sa Sa shares climbed as much as 6.14 percent to a 52-week high of HK$1.56 after the midday earnings announcement, before reversing course to close 4.1 percent lower at HK$1.41 on Thursday.