Hong Kong stocks dipped in the early morning trading session on Wednesday, while stocks in other Asian markets rose.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 122 points, or 0.5 percent to 23,386 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 0.3 percent to around 3,746 points.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.9 percent, led by a gain of as much as 3.3 percent for South Korea's KOSPI. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6 percent, while US S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.5 percent.

Overnight, stocks on Wall Street sold off again, with the S&P 500 down 1 percent to log a fourth consecutive session lower prior to Nvidia's earnings report.



