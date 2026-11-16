Warren Buffett donates more Berkshire shares, confidence in successors 'as strong as ever'

Warren Buffett said on Monday he is donating about US$5.47 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway shares to four charities led by his adult children, while saying his confidence in the new leadership of the conglomerate he built over 60 years remains "as strong as ever."

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Buffett, 96, said his latest donation comprising 9,225,000 Class B shares will go to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

Following the donations, Buffett will have given more than US$29 billion of Berkshire stock to those charities. He still owns approximately 13 percent of Berkshire's stock.

Buffett, one of the world's most revered investors, is Berkshire's chairman emeritus, after stepping down as chief executive at the end of 2025 and as chairman in September. Greg Abel succeeded him as chief executive, and Buffett's oldest son Howard Buffett became chairman.

Reuters



