Warren Buffett donates more Berkshire shares, confidence in successors 'as strong as ever'

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NWD proposes 11-for-1 rights issue to raise $24.9b
15-11-2026 19:50 HKT
Berkshire Hathaway accelerates stock buybacks, operating profit falls
08-11-2026 15:05 HKT
96-year-old Buffett has not drunk water in half-century, Bill Ackman says
01-11-2026 16:21 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps over 300 points on Friday
30-10-2026 16:49 HKT
South Korean shares end month 16 percent lower on AI doubts
30-10-2026 15:31 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps at noon on Friday
30-10-2026 12:49 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps through 23,000 points in early trading on Friday
30-10-2026 10:06 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT