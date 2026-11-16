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FINANCE

Warren Buffett donates more Berkshire shares, confidence in successors 'as strong as ever'

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2024. REUTERS
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2024. REUTERS

Warren Buffett said on Monday he is donating about US$5.47 billion of his Berkshire Hathaway shares to four charities led by his adult children, while saying his confidence in the new leadership of the conglomerate he built over 60 years remains "as strong as ever."

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Buffett, 96, said his latest donation comprising 9,225,000 Class B shares will go to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

Following the donations, Buffett will have given more than US$29 billion of Berkshire stock to those charities. He still owns approximately 13 percent of Berkshire's stock.

Buffett, one of the world's most revered investors, is Berkshire's chairman emeritus, after stepping down as chief executive at the end of 2025 and as chairman in September. Greg Abel succeeded him as chief executive, and Buffett's oldest son Howard Buffett became chairman.

Reuters


 

Warren BuffettBerkshiresharesdonates

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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