Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, following an overnight selloff on Wall Street.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 245 points, or 1 percent, to 23,508 points.

The market turnover increased to HK$198 billion.

Shares of New World Development (0017) slumped 15 percent following a share sale at a massive discount.

Baidu (9888) fell by 5.8 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) tumbled 5.2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 1.1 percent to 3,758 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 3,584 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slid 0.5 percent to 10,638 points.