Hong Kong stocks tumbled over 300 points in the early morning trading session on Tuesday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Nvidia's third-quarter earnings and Anthropic's initial public offering.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped 313 points, or 1.3 percent to 23,440 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.7 percent to around 3,734 points.

Shares of Baidu (9888) fell by 5.6 percent following disappointing quarterly results.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index was down 1.1 percent at 58,998.39. The broader Topix slid 1.29 percent to 3,850.41.

US megacap and AI-linked stocks, including Nvidia fell overnight on concerns over the outlook for the sector after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation last week.

Staff reporter and Reuters

