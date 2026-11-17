The Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday in volatile trading, as investors looked ahead to Nvidia's earnings for fresh clues on the trajectory of the AI trade.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 221.2 points, or 0.43 percent, at the open to 51386.98. The S&P 500 fell 5.6 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 7411.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.3 points, or 0.07 percent, to 24528.057 at the opening bell.

Reuters



