HKMC Annuity (HKMCA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation, launched "Retire Well. Live Fully." public education campaign on Tuesday to promote sustainable retirement lifestyle concept, with pop trio Grasshopper taking part.

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To resonate with the public, the HKMCA has adapted Grasshopper's classic hit "World Will Become Beautiful" into a re-recorded version titled "Retire Well. Live Fully.".

Through the familiar melody and the personal reflections on entering a new stage of life from the trios–Calvin Choy Yat-chi, Remus Choy Yat -kit, and Edmond So Chi-wai–the HKMCA hopes to connect with the public's aspirations for an ideal retirement and encourage people to build a sustainable retirement lifestyle that balances financial security, health, social well-being, and personal fulfillment, HKMCA said.

People in Hong Kong are living longer: a man aged 60 is expected to live to around 86 on average, and a woman of the same age to around 90, according to figures published by the Census and Statistics Department in 2026.

Daniel Leong Ling-chi, executive director and chief executive of the HKMCA, said, "With retirement potentially spanning several decades, multi-dimensional planning for active ageing is essential to a 'Sustainable Retirement'.”

"Through the infectious energy of the 'Grasshopper' trio, we hope to raise public awareness of the importance of long-term retirement planning and encourage people to build a solid financial foundation for a fulfilling and sustainable retirement," he added.

Frank Feng