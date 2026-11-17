Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage point to 3.8 percent from the July to September period to the August to October period, the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

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According to the data, the unemployment rate between August and October decreased in many major economic sectors compared to that between July and September, with a more distinct decrease observed in the food and beverage service activities sector.

The underemployment rate remained unchanged at 2 percent across the two periods, and movements in the rate across industry sectors varied, though the magnitudes were generally small.

Total employment decreased by around 1,200 from 3,655,000 between July and September to 3,653,800 between August and October. Over the same period, the labor force also decreased by around 5,800 from 3,810,000 to 3,804,200.

The number of unemployed persons (not seasonally adjusted) decreased by around 4,500 from 155,000 between July and September to 150,500 between August and October. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also decreased by around 600 from 75,000 to 74,400.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said looking ahead, the ongoing expansion of the local economy, solid consumption sentiment, and continued growth in inbound tourism should render support to the overall labor market conditions.

He added that the government will continue to closely monitor evolving external uncertainties for their potential implications for corporate hiring sentiment and will provide jobseekers with appropriate support.

